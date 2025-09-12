40 local high school students have been named National Merit Semifinalists

A total of 40 local high school students have been named National Merit Semifinalists out of a total of 16,000 semifinalists.

High school juniors took the 2024 Preliminary SAT test, which is an initial screening for program entrants. The pool of semifinalists are the highest-scoring students in each state.

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school officials will need to submit a detailed scholarship application and provide the student’s academic record, participation in activities, leadership, employment, and honors and awards, according to the National Merit Scholars Corporation.

Becoming a finalist usually comes with a scholarship. State, corporate and colleges and universities offer the scholarships, according to a press release.

Finalists will be notified next spring.

Here are the local students who were named as semifinalsts:

GREENE

Beavercreek High School

  • Pratisth Agarwal
  • Drew Duvall
  • Ryan Hunt
  • Raihan Khobaib
  • Ryan Russell
  • Julia Stubbs

Bellbrook High School

  • Heera Nair
  • Katherine Pryor

Cedarville High School

  • Bertha Lopez-Ramirez

Homeschool

  • William Buschelman, Fairborn
  • Luke Guisleman, Xenia

MIAMI

Tippecanone High School

  • Zicheng Guo

MONTGOMERY

Alter High School

  • Fernando Monotoya

Carroll High School

  • Olivia Rodriguez

Centerville High School

  • Avery Claflin
  • Siddharth Kurup
  • Sunehra Sayeed
  • Arjun Vohra
  • Brandon Yu

Dayton Regional STEM School

  • Matthew Mapley

Kettering Fairmont High School

  • Sylas Bescoe
  • Melina Meade
  • Benjamin Richter

Oakwood High School

  • Matthew Drummond
  • Ethan Ha
  • Neil Heckman
  • Cameron Lindsey
  • Riley Robb
  • Benjamin Sayer
  • Anna Weaver
  • Emmanuel Williams
  • Han Zheng

Online/Homeschool

  • Keira McGrogan

The Miami Valley School

  • Andrew Grunenwald
  • Awnik Roy

Spring Valley Academy

  • Ava Hoover

WARREN

Springoboro High School

  • Morgan Demoss
  • Graham Kaskey
  • Claire Letavec
  • Aaron Thomas
