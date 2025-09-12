A total of 40 local high school students have been named National Merit Semifinalists out of a total of 16,000 semifinalists.
High school juniors took the 2024 Preliminary SAT test, which is an initial screening for program entrants. The pool of semifinalists are the highest-scoring students in each state.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school officials will need to submit a detailed scholarship application and provide the student’s academic record, participation in activities, leadership, employment, and honors and awards, according to the National Merit Scholars Corporation.
Becoming a finalist usually comes with a scholarship. State, corporate and colleges and universities offer the scholarships, according to a press release.
Finalists will be notified next spring.
Here are the local students who were named as semifinalsts:
GREENE
Beavercreek High School
- Pratisth Agarwal
- Drew Duvall
- Ryan Hunt
- Raihan Khobaib
- Ryan Russell
- Julia Stubbs
Bellbrook High School
- Heera Nair
- Katherine Pryor
Cedarville High School
- Bertha Lopez-Ramirez
Homeschool
- William Buschelman, Fairborn
- Luke Guisleman, Xenia
MIAMI
Tippecanone High School
- Zicheng Guo
MONTGOMERY
Alter High School
- Fernando Monotoya
Carroll High School
- Olivia Rodriguez
Centerville High School
- Avery Claflin
- Siddharth Kurup
- Sunehra Sayeed
- Arjun Vohra
- Brandon Yu
Dayton Regional STEM School
- Matthew Mapley
Kettering Fairmont High School
- Sylas Bescoe
- Melina Meade
- Benjamin Richter
Oakwood High School
- Matthew Drummond
- Ethan Ha
- Neil Heckman
- Cameron Lindsey
- Riley Robb
- Benjamin Sayer
- Anna Weaver
- Emmanuel Williams
- Han Zheng
Online/Homeschool
- Keira McGrogan
The Miami Valley School
- Andrew Grunenwald
- Awnik Roy
Spring Valley Academy
- Ava Hoover
WARREN
Springoboro High School
- Morgan Demoss
- Graham Kaskey
- Claire Letavec
- Aaron Thomas
About the Author