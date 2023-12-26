UPDATE: Dayton woman dies in 2-vehicle crash in Springfield Twp.

The crash happened shortly after 2:15 p.m. on U.S. 40 and New Carlisle Pike in Springfield Twp. and closed both roads for about an hour during the investigation.

Drivers of both vehicles had to be rescued from the vehicles, and five people — three adults and two juveniles — were transported to hospitals, according to Springfield Twp. fire officials.

Stewart Lee Albert, 83, of New Carlisle was driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette southeast on New Carlisle Pike when the Oldsmobile failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a 1988 Ford Ranger headed west on U.S. 40, also known as West National Road, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Minnie Ann Chase, 85, of Dayton, was the front seat passenger in the Oldsmobile. She was taken to Mercy Health Springfield Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to her injuries.

Albert and the driver of the pickup, Noel Joshua Richards, 39, of Urbana, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the patrol said. No information was available about the juveniles’ injuries.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Twp. Fire Department and EMS, Shield Towing and Buckeye Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.