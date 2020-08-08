X

5 things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today: Data collection, football and festivals

Northmont's Rod Moore (10) tries to tackle Springfield's Jeff Tolliver on Sept. 20, 2019, at Springfield High School. Photo by Michael Cooper
Northmont's Rod Moore (10) tries to tackle Springfield's Jeff Tolliver on Sept. 20, 2019, at Springfield High School. Photo by Michael Cooper

By Daniel Susco

It is Saturday, August 8, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called for an update to Ohio’s outdated data collection system

In a statement on Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that Ohio is relying on two data systems to track and collect disease data, but that those systems could not easily pull out data that state leaders need to make decisions. One of those systems is 19 years old. DeWine pledged to build a new system for collecting that data, adding that the state couldn’t even say today how many deaths the state currently has from the flu.

The high school football season has been cut down to six games

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced on Friday that the 2020 football season will be shortened to six games, and that all teams would be in the playoffs. The season will still hinge on contact sports being permitted to compete by the governor and the Ohio Department of Health, who are concerned about a possible spike in coronavirus cases in the early winter. DeWine said on Friday that more details on school sports will come next week.

Ohio is investigating possible unemployment fraud of up to $200 million per week

Officials from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services froze 270,000 expanded unemployment benefits that they believed might be fraudulent. They have since checked and paid about 56,000 of those claims, but ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall said the agency firmly believed the majority of the frozen claims were fraudulent, and that they were concerned that crime rings were behind the claims.

More large regional festivals are canceled for this year

The 2020 season of the Ohio Renaissance Festival is canceled amid growing concerns about the coronavirus. Organizers said that those with season passes, memberships or single-day tickets can hold onto those until next year or request a refund.

Dayton Beer Week, Alefest and AleFeast are likewise canceled. Organizers said that these events would be postponed until next year, and they would announce plans as they develop for 2021.

Other festivals are going online or changing how they operate

While many events are forced to cancel due to their pandemic and the nature of the events, other festivals are taking alternative routes. For example, Masquerage, which raises funds and awareness for Equitas Health through a night of music, dancing and costumes, is being held as a virtual interactive event. Meanwhile food festivals like the Germanfest Picnic, the Dayton Greek Festival, the Dayton Lebanese Festival and the Italian Fall Festa are changing to smaller-scale versions of their events, with a focus on food made by volunteers for carryout.  

