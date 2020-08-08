5 things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today: Data collection, football and festivals

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called for an update to Ohio’s outdated data collection system

In a statement on Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that Ohio is relying on two data systems to track and collect disease data, but that those systems could not easily pull out data that state leaders need to make decisions. One of those systems is 19 years old. DeWine pledged to build a new system for collecting that data, adding that the state couldn’t even say today how many deaths the state currently has from the flu.

The high school football season has been cut down to six games

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced on Friday that the 2020 football season will be shortened to six games, and that all teams would be in the playoffs. The season will still hinge on contact sports being permitted to compete by the governor and the Ohio Department of Health, who are concerned about a possible spike in coronavirus cases in the early winter. DeWine said on Friday that more details on school sports will come next week.