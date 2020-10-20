5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Case counts and OSU football

Free coronavirus testing today in Springfield

There is a free pop-up drive-thru coronavirus testing event today at the Rocking Horse Community Health Center, 651 S. Limestone St., in Springfield. Pre-registration is required by calling 937-324-1111, option 5 before 3:30 p.m., and the event itself runs from 5-6:30 p.m.

Montgomery County is the first in the area to hit 10,000 total cases

Montgomery County has reached 10,000 total cases of the coronavirus during the pandemic, including a large number of cases in people younger than 29, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The county is the first in the greater Dayton area to reach 10,000 cases, with Butler County following it with 7,914 cases. Montgomery County reached 10,000 cases on Sunday after seven were added to the total.