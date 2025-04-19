5 things we know in the case of an IED found at a local soccer park

Here is what we know about this case:

The Butler County Bomb Squad tested residue and the powder before testing the IED’s detonator

The IED detonator exploded while it was being tested, the court documents say.

The motive isn’t known yet

The Joint Terrorism Task Force has identified Phillips as the “primary suspect.”

The FBI said the task force also connected Phillips to other incidents “where he is alleged to have possessed and detonated potential explosives.”

“Now the intent, his motivation here, I don’t know what it was, I don’t think anybody does just yet,” said Anthony May, a former ATF criminal investigator who also worked as an Army explosive enforcement officer in Afghanistan. “But this individual has gone clear over the line. He’s not experimenting, he’s not playing around. He is manufacturing explosive product.”

Bomb-making materials were shipped to Mason, Oxford

Investigators also say Phillips bought chemicals and materials made for homemade explosives and shipped those to two locations — one in Mason and one in Oxford. Federal agents executed search warrants at those locations.

May said that while Phillips legally purchased these items, the type of materials used shows a dramatic progression.

“An item that could be considered a destructive device, being the copper pipe, if it contained explosives could’ve been very deadly,” May said. “Depending on the quantity of the material, depending on whether it is encased in a container, if you will, would all add to an explosive effect. It could have caused anything from minor damage, minor injuries, up to death of an individual.”

Suspect’s attorney says ‘truth will play out’

In a statement to WCPO, Phillips’ attorney, Scott Croswell, said, “We believe that this case is dramatically different. An initial look at these facts presents an image which is not accurate, and the truth will play out, ultimately in court.”

The Mason man will officially learn whether or not he will stay locked up Tuesday after the judge in his case rescheduled his detention hearing.

This isn’t his first accusation

Court records show Phillips is also accused of blowing up different device last summer, and that blast allegedly blew up a vehicle parked at the Lebanon soccer complex.