6 people injured after 2-vehicle crash in Pike Twp. Sunday

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Sunday morning.

A Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched on reports of a two-vehicle serious injury crash around 8:15 a.m. on Folk Ream Road at Detrick Jordan Pike in Pike Township, according to Sgt. Ryan E. Purpura with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A Hyundai Sonata drove southbound on Folk Ream Road when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign and hit a GMC Terrain that was eastbound on Detrick Jordan Pike, Purpura said.

The driver of the Hyundai sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported by medics to Mercy Health’s Springfield Regional Medical Center. Their passenger was transported via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, he added.

The driver and three passengers of the GMC sustained very minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

OSHP was assisted on scene by the Pike Twp. Fire Department, and German Twp. Fire & EMS as well.

This crash is under investigation.

