7 holiday-themed events in SW Ohio to check out through the beginning of January

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum will present Journey Borealis through Sun., Jan. 1

Journey Borealis (www.journeyborealis.com) is an artful adventure that invites visitors on a magical journey to the North Pole as guests drive-through the 2-5-mile attraction with more than a million lights and scenic displays. Journey Borealis will run through Sun., Jan. 1, 2023. “I’m excited to see how the lights have grown over the past few years,” said Sarah Templeton Wilson, development director at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum. “This has been a tradition in my family, and it’s been a lot of fun.” City of Hamilton Nights will also return this year. Every Tuesday night, admission will be free for City of Hamilton residents. Proof of residency is required and defined as 45011, 45013 and 45015 zip codes. Guests should bring a driver’s license, utility bill, or government issued ID to the park to receive the free admission on Tuesdays. Journey Borealis will be open from Tuesday through from Thursday 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. During the day, the park will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for regular Pyramid Hill admission. (Pyramid Hill will be closed to the public on Monday evenings this year to allow for “Walk the Lights” holiday event rentals.) Regular admission prices per carload for Journey Borealis are $15 every night for Pyramid Hill members. Non-members are $25 per carload. For more details, visit www.journeyborealis.com.

Light Up Middletown will be open through New Year’s Eve, Sat., Dec. 31

Celebrating its 23rd year, many area families continue to make Light Up Middletown a part of their annual holiday tradition. Middletown’s popular drive-through light display offers themed displays, such as a floating Sea Serpent in the reflecting lake, Whales giving Santa’s Reindeer a ride, Santa’s Workshop, an American Flag and so much more. The display is open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through New Year’s Eve, including holidays and regardless of the weather. Admission by donation. (You set the price.) Light Up Middletown is located at Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave. in Middletown. More info at www.lightupmiddletown.org.

The Fitton Center will debut a “New Year’s Eve” event with River City Band on Dec. 31

The all-inclusive evening will include a three-course meal from Two Women In a Kitchen, tasty tidbits throughout the night, bar service with beer, wine and seltzer and live music from River City Band. Plus, there will be champagne to ring in the New Year and a light breakfast served after midnight. “We wanted our guests to be able to buy a ticket, walk through the door and enjoy a party at the Fitton Center. Our goal is to give them an extraordinary experience,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center. The event is 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31. Tickets are $150 for Fitton Center members and $165 for non-members. For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to www.fittoncenter.org.

Christmas at EnterTRAINment Junction runs through Sun., Jan. 1

Visitors will enjoy 80,000 square feet of holiday fun, all under one roof, all in a climate-controlled environment. This includes the world’s largest indoor G-Scale model train display, the imaginative Journey to the North Pole, where guests can see the reindeer stables, an elves’ workshop and visit Santa and Ms. Claus. (Santa goes on vacation after Christmas.) Plus, all the other EnterTRAINment Junction attractions are part of the holiday-time experience, including the popular, hand-built 1,000-sq. ft. replica of the historic Coney Island Amusement Park, the weird-and-wacky A-Maze-N FunHouse, one of the world’s largest and most complete marble displays, a giant kids’ interactive play area and the American Railroading Museum. EnterTRAINment Junction is located at 7379 Squire Ct., in West Chester Twp. Open daily through Jan.1 (closed Christmas Day). Special extended hours until 8 p.m. on selected days (check the website for details). Admission packages start at $9.95. Free parking. For more information, call (513) 898-8000, or visit www.entertrainmentjunction.com.

Liberty’s Best Family Farm has brought back a familiar Christmas tradition with “Back to Bethlehem”

Although it’s new to the farm, the idea behind “Back to Bethlehem” has long, rich history in the community. “We wanted to carry on the legacy of what the display was intended to be, which is a Christmas gift to the community. We know a lot of people have really missed being able to experience it with their families,” said Brian Garver, owner of Liberty’s Best Family Farm. Garver’s grandparents, Bob and Janet Niederman, and their family first opened a Christmas display on Niederman Family Farm in December of 2001. Guests from all over the world visited the Christmas display and it was their gift to the community. By highlighting the Nativity scene and story on a quarter-mile path, guests will experience Bethlehem. Visitors can also scan QR codes throughout the 15-to-20-minute walk, which will help to tell the story. There will be live actors in Bethlehem on the weekends, Friday through Sunday. There is no charge for admission to “Back to Bethlehem,” however, donations are accepted. The display will run through Dec. 26. Hours of operation are 6 to 9 p.m., nightly, including Christmas. Address: 2103 Tolbert Road, Hamilton. Visit www.backtobethlehemoh.com or www.facebook.com/libertysbestoh for more information.