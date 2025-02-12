82 homes coming to Monroe after council reverses vote, approves development

Two weeks ago, two of the five council members present voted against authorizing City Manager Larry Lester entering into an amended Planned Unit Development agreement with NVR Inc. for approximately 21 acres located at Roden Park Drive and Crossings Boulevard.

But on Tuesday night, with City Council member Michael Graves, who voted against the plans earlier, excused from the meeting, the legislation passed 5-1. Council member Tom Hagedorn, who voted “no” two weeks ago, again rejected the ordinance.

Hagedorn has said he didn’t feel the development was “a good fit for the area” and said residents have expressed concerns about excessive traffic in that area.

Several people representing NVR left council chambers after the ordinance passed.

Two weeks ago, Monroe’s Director of Development Tom Smith said he was “caught off guard” by the no votes.

The plans were passed 4-1 late last year by the Planning Commission.

Mayor Keith Funk has said he wants to see “a successful project there.”

Council OKs design services for $93K

Council also approved a resolution authorizing Lester to enter into a professional services agreement between the city and Fishbeck for the Bicentennial Commons Park Loop Trail and the Great Miami River Trail extension.

The agreement calls to pay Fishbeck $93,400 for design services related to the Bicentennial Commons Park multi-use loop trail project.

Public Works Director Gary Morton said the proposed trail will follow the existing perimeter loop trail alignment and start to connect to the Great Miami River Trail system.

The city is pursuing funding through ODOT’s new Pedestrian & Bicycle Special Solicitation program, launched in early 2025, for two significant trail projects: Bicentennial Commons Park Loop Trail and Great Miami River Trail extension that includes approximately two miles of new trail construction, city leaders said.

The proposed timeline indicates completion of design services within 10 months of notice to proceed, with 50% plans due June 1, 2025 and 100% plans due Nov. 1, 2025.

Morton said once the trail is complete it will stretch from Sidney to Cincinnati. He believes Monroe will provide the “final piece” to that connection.