9 men facing deportation after separate Butler County investigations

Earlier this month, the sheriff’s office received a report that a 38-year-old man had been seen peeping at a 13-year-old girl through a window while making sexual gestures. The man also reportedly asked that same girl for access to send sexually explicit videos.

After an investigation, warrants for criminal trespass and voyeurism were issued, and because of the man’s undocumented status, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement assisted. On Tuesday, the information detectives acquired led deputies to a home in Hamilton where the man was located and taken into custody after he attempted to flee.

During the arrest, federal and local law enforcement officers found others at the residence, and four of those people were undocumented immigrants. They were also taken into federal custody and are now being held in the Butler County Jail on federal ICE detainers.

The 38-year-old charged with criminal trespass and voyeurism is also charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Also on Tuesday, sheriff deputies detained four undocumented immigrants following an afternoon traffic stop in Lemon Twp. The driver had allegedly committed multiple traffic violations.

Four men were in the vehicle and ICE agents were contacted to verify their immigration status. All four are now in the Butler County Jail, also on holders for ICE.

“For more than two decades, I have been a steadfast advocate for secure borders and strong immigration enforcement,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “The time for debate has passed — the time to act is now.”

In March, the sheriff started a new ICE contract to detain undocumented immigrants for the federal agency. As of Tuesday, more than 450 people were in the county jail on holds for ICE.