911 calls: Wellington Court shooting in Hamilton happened following argument, huge fight

Another caller believed it was as many as 20 to 25 in the donnybrook, though police reported it as 20.

Neighbors and those who were attending the block party at 37 Wellington Court ― though some 911 callers said it was at 36 Wellington — called the Butler County Sheriff’s Office dispatch for help just after 11 p.m. on Friday when a gun was fired.

Callers told dispatchers there were multiple gunshots, and after they were fired, a handful of people scattered, including the believed gunman in a black sedan.

The victim is a 20-year-old Hamilton man and was transported by medical helicopter to UC Medical Center for treatment. There is no word on his condition as of Monday.

A second person was injured, also a 20-year-old Hamilton man, with minor injuries.

The gunshots are believed to be a result of an argument, according to a Hamilton police report. No one has been taken into custody from this incident, police told the Journal-News on Monday.

There were nearly a dozen people calling after the shooting, some of whom were at the party and close to the victim.

“We all already have somebody shot, please hurry,” said the caller. “He’s awake, he’s breathing, he’s talking.”

This caller also said the alleged shooter was believed to be in a black sedan. Another caller said once the gunshots rang out, “three or four people got in cars and fled off,” and though the fight waned, the screaming continued.

One of the first callers said she could hear from her residence “talk of guns,” but couldn’t decipher any conversation.

“They’re screaming so hard, I can’t tell what they’re saying,” she told the dispatcher.

Dispatchers told the callers who were at their homes and not at the party to stay inside.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and what led up to the shooting, and anyone with information can call the Hamilton Police Department’s detective section at 513-868-5811, ext. 2002.