About 18,000 cattle are killed in fire at dairy farm in Texas

During that period, more than 6 million animals have been killed in barn fires — which the organization says are often caused by electrical malfunctions — but less than 1% of the animal casualties have been cattle.

Cattle have died en masse in other circumstances, however. In 2016, a blizzard killed more than 35,000 dairy cows in Texas. The following year, some cattle farmers in California lost their herds and livelihoods in devastating wildfires.

Officials said the cause of Monday’s explosion and fire at the South Fork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt, a city of about 4,000 people southwest of Amarillo, Texas, remained under investigation by the state fire marshal.

The fire marshal’s office did not immediately respond to requests for further information Thursday evening. Local officials, including the mayor of Dimmitt and the Castro County judge, also could not be immediately reached.

When reached by phone Thursday evening, Frank Brand, who is listed as the farm’s operator, said that he could not comment.

The Texas Association of Dairymen, an industry group that advocates for dairy farmers, said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened for the family dairy, and everyone affected by the tragedy,” adding that those involved had shown resolve and courage. Castro County produces just under 5% of the state’s milk, according to the organization.

Community members in the agricultural region were shocked by the destruction caused by the fire and had banded together to deliver lunch and dinner to the affected farmers, dairy industry workers said.

