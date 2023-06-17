Air quality alert in effect this weekend in Butler, Warren counties

Haze from Canadian wildfire smoke is once again prompting air quality alerts.
An air quality alert will be in effect the entire weekend for Butler and Warren counties, issued by the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency.
Air Quality Alert issued for Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, 2023, for southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky, and Dearborn County in Indiana. Details: https://t.co/jIQ8E77pXS pic.twitter.com/Ls3HxyRzxD— SW Ohio Air Quality (@SWOhioAir) June 16, 2023
The air quality index for Saturday is forecast to be 105, and the index for Sunday is projected to reach 115, according to AirNow.gov. Any reading of 101 or higher is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” including children, older adults and people with cardiac or respiratory disease.
People in those groups should reduce prolonged time outdoors or heavy exertion. Also, anyone outside should take more breaks and do less strenuous activities while the alert is in effect.
What to do during an air quality alert
- Take the bus, carpool, bike or walk instead of driving
- Refuel your vehicle after 6 p.m., do not top off when refueling and tighten gas cap
- Do not idle your vehicle
- Combine trips or eliminate unnecessary vehicle trips
- Keep your vehicle maintained with properly inflated tires and timely oil changes
- Avoid use of gasoline-powered lawn equipment on air quality alert days
- Avoid use of oil-based paints and stains on air quality alert days
- Never burn leaves or other yard trimmings
- Always burn clean, seasoned wood in outdoor fire pits, fireplaces and wood stoves
- Avoid using fire pits or fireplaces for non-essential home heating on air quality alert days
- Conserve electricity
