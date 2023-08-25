All injured Northwestern students released from hospital after school bus crash

BreakingNews
Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

1 hour ago
All of the students who were on the Northwestern Local Schools bus that crashed, killing one student and injuring more than two dozen, have been released from hospitals, according to the district.

The crash happened about 8:14 a.m. Tuesday on Troy Road (Ohio 41) at Lawrenceville in Clark County. A 2010 Honda Odyssey went left of the center line into the path of the oncoming school bus. The bus flipped on its top.

“It is not our policy or protocol to release medical information about students,” the district said Friday in a social media post. “However, we believe that all students have been released from the hospitals.”

Student Aiden Clark was ejected from the bus and died on the scene.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, was arraigned on a vehicular homicide charge in the incident on Thursday. The case is expected to be presented to the Clark County Grand Jury on Monday.

Joseph and a passenger in the minivan had non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Mercy Health - Springfield.

Nearly two dozen of the 52 students on the bus sustained injuries that sent them to hospitals in the region. One of the students sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Schools across Clark County are showing support for Northwestern, wearing red and blue on Friday. The district canceled classes Wednesday and Thursday, and returned Friday to an outpouring of community support.

ExploreCommunity shows support as Northwestern students return to school after bus crash
