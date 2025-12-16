‘All these lives destroyed:’ Man sentenced to life in prison in Walmart killing

“To say in that year things went off the rails is an understatement of epic proportions,” he said.

In 2021, Brown had a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and has an aggravated robbery case pending before Judge Jennifer McElfresh. Brown is accused of robbing a Minnick’s Drive Thru employee at gunpoint Oct. 23, 2021. He allegedly took cash and lottery tickets.

He was out of jail on a $200,000 bond he he admitted to shooting Black and Ruff in an attempt to steal cellphones from Walmart.

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

“There’s no making sense of it,” Haughey said. “I don’t think it makes any better that there’s not a ‘why,’ and there doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason or purpose over a theft at Walmart ... All these lives destroyed. Destroyed.”

Brown was indicted on five counts and dismissed several attorneys. Then, days before he would represent himself in a jury trial, Brown pleaded guilty to two of those five counts: murder with a gun specification and felonious assault. Attorney Carl Lewis represented Brown during his sentencing.

The murder charge with a gun specification carried a sentence of 18 years to life, and the felonious assault charge carried a maximum sentence of eight years. The judge ordered the sentences to be served consecutively but was given credit for 1,299 days served.

Shirley Dameron, mother of Adam Black, was unable to attend Monday’s sentencing due to weather and health, but delivered a victim impact statement via Zoom.

“My son was murdered because he shopped at that store,” she said. “You shot and instantly killed my son, all because of iPhones, all because of greed, all because you’re a coward. You shattered my world into a million pieces. It ripped my heart out of my chest.”

Dameron wanted what the judge ordered, the maximum sentence. She said her Christian faith says she should forgive, but doesn’t think she can and hopes “you spend the rest of your life from humanity.”

Brown spoke before sentencing, apologizing to the victims, and his family.

“I know there’s nothing I can say or do will heal at this moment but I do hope that God touches that need to be touched and heal them in ways that only He can,” he said. “To just say so many words, I’m sorry for everyone that’s involved.”