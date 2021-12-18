American Red Cross: Blood supply is ‘historically low’

AMERICAN RED CROSS: The American Red Cross is supporting those affected by the tornadoes that happened in December throughout the Midwest. A $10 donation may quickly be sent by texting REDCROSS to the number 90999. Donors may also call (800) 733-2767 or visit redcross.org.

Click here for more information on how to donate.

TEAM WESTERN KENTUCKY TORNADO RELIEF FUND: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear launched a statewide relief fund to assist victims in that state. Click here for details on giving to Team Western Kentucky.

SALVATION ARMY: The Salvation Army is accepting donations for the victims of the tornado destruction. Click here for giving online to the Salvation Army.

SAMARITAN’S PURSE: The Christian organization Samaritan’s Purse sent semi-tractor trailers full of relief supplies to various parts of the Midwest. To donate to help the victims through this organization, click here.

WORLD VISION: A Christian organization called World Vision deployed volunteers from area churches to support those affected by the tornado outbreak. Money sent to World Vision purchases supplies those churches, including blankets, heaters, food and more.