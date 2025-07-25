Annual Nuxy Bash set for Saturday at Nuxhall Field

The game is played on Lance Cpl. Taylor Prazynski field at the Miracle League on Groh Lane in Fairfield. The Miracle League is the central project of The Nuxhall Foundation, founded by the former MLB pitcher and longtime Cincinnati Reds broadcaster.

“I just wish Dad could be here to play right alongside our all-stars and celebrity friends,” said Nuxhall’s youngest son, Kim Nuxhall, president and board chair of The Nuxhall Foundation.

Festivities start at 7 p.m. and the first pitch for the three-inning celebrity softball game will happen a half-hour later. It’ll be followed by a Rozzi’s fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Many of the artists at the Hamilton-based Inspiration Studios will be playing in the game. And they will also be selling uniquely created pieces at a pop-up shop at the event. Inspiration Studios is a non-profit that supports individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities to lead purposeful, healthy and self-directed lives through innovative programming and services.

Admission is free, and concessions will be available for cash purchases. Special Neat Treats, an ice cream truck owned and operated by Joel Wegener and his children, Mary Kate and Josh, who have Down syndrome, will be at the event, as will Joey the Can-Do Kangaroo, the Miracle League’s mascot. Copies of the Nuxhall Foundation’s children’s book about Joey will be sold.

Around 300 athletes from 4 years to 80 and with physical and developmental disabilities participate in programs at the Miracle League Fields.

Other foundation legacy projects include the Joe Nuxhall Character Education Fund which pushes good character to young leaders throughout Greater Cincinnati, and the Joe Nuxhall Memorial Scholarship which provides scholarship money to student athletes at all 14 Butler County high schools. The scholarship will cross the $1 million mark in money awarded this coming school year.

The largest project for the foundation is its $12 million capital campaign to construct The Hope Center, a year-round recreational facility for athletes with special needs that will help create the world’s most comprehensive athletic campus for individuals with disabilities.

Nuxhall said his dad “would be so proud of the tremendous good that has been done in our community, and more than anything, we hope this event is our opportunity to say, ‘Thank you,’ to all the good folks who make it happen.”

HOW TO GO

What: The Nuxy Bash

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 26, park opens at 6 p.m.

Where: The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, 4850 Groh Lane, Fairfield

More: Registration for players at 6:30 p.m., welcome ceremony at 7 pm. with the first pitch following, and 9:30 p.m. Rozzi’s fireworks show