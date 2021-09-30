Area law enforcement send condolences after Springfield patrol post commander dies

Law enforcement agencies across the Miami Valley are sending their condolences after hearing about the loss of Brian Aller.
Aller, 47, died Wednesday morning. The lieutenant was the commander of the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A Facebook page and GoFundMe were made in support of Aller after he was hospitalized on Sept. 11 due to contracting COVID-19. His GoFundMe has raised $12,550 as of Thursday.
At least 14 local police departments took to Facebook to send their prayers to Aller and his family, including the sheriff’s offices in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties; and Kettering, Tipp City, Centerville, Huber Heights, Moraine, Butler Twp., Englewood, West Milton, Miami Twp., Perry Twp. and Wittenberg University police departments.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, both blood and blue of Lt. Brian Aller,” the Clark County Sheriff’s Office posted. “Thank you for your service, friendship and leadership. You will forever be in our hearts.”
“We extend our deepest condolences to our colleagues at the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and to the family and friends of Lieutenant Brian Aller,” Huber Heights Police posted. “May he Rest in Peace.”
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Lt. Brian Aller,” Butler Twp. Police posted. “Our thoughts are with his brothers and sisters at the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Lt. Aller left an amazing mark on the Miami Valley law enforcement community. He was one of the best and loved by everyone who knew him.”
Other officials also are sending condolences, including Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll, Bethel Twp. Fire Department, the City of Clayton and Miami County FOP Lodge 58.
“We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the family of Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Brian Aller. His passing is a tremendous loss to our community, and he will be greatly missed,” Driscoll said in his post.
Many community members have also taken to Facebook pages with comments to express their prayers and condolences.