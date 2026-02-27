Arrest made in 2023 Middletown double homicide

Middletown police have arrested a 28-year-old in connection with a February 2023 double homicide.
Natrone C. Kakaris was arrested 8:29 a.m. Friday by Middletown police and the U.S. Marshals Service in the 2200 block of Whittier Street.
He is charged with one count of aggravated murder and two counts of murder out of Butler County Common Pleas Court.
The charges stem from a three-year investigation into the shooting deaths of Marvin Tyrone (Ty) Davis Jr. and Daniel Fitzgerald on Feb. 4, 2023, at 707 15th Avenue.
Kakaris was arrested without incident and booked into Middletown City Jail.
In Other News
1
Trial begins Monday for Springfield man charged in brutal attack that...
2
Hamilton man pleads guilty to sexual assault at Warren County halfway...
3
Lebanon man gets year in prison for elections fraud
4
Cincinnati-area man accused of causing Xenia crash that killed teen...
5
Brookville woman charged after infant daughter’s injury
About the Author