Author of biography on Wild West star holds book signing events this weekend

When it was finally confirmed that Lulu Bell Parr, star of numerous Wild West shows, was indeed buried in the Medway Cemetery, the researchers had just begun their quest.

The search for Lulu Bell’s story was not an easy “Google” search. At that time it was difficult to find any information about her on a computer search. They did their research the old way including door-to-door inquiries in her old neighborhood in Riverside. Eventually, they were able to put a memorial on Lulu Bell Parr’s grave and the grave of her brother and sister-in-law. Scott Suther even managed to get Lulu Bell Parr into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.

The story of this search and the surprises that were revealed with each bit of information is the subject of a fascinating new book titled “I Ain’t Afraid: The World of Lulu Bell Parr, Wild West Cowgirl” by Virginia-based author Diane Helentjaris.

Helentjaris learned about Lulu Bell’s story in a newsletter from the Medway Historical Society. Helentjaris grew up in Medway, and graduated from Tecumseh in 1968 before becoming a physician in Virginia. After retiring from medicine during the pandemic, she returned to her original love of writing. Amazingly, she found the book subject she needed in her own hometown in an historical society newsletter.

Diving deeper into the Lulu Bell legend, Helentjaris found details in newly available resources that were amazing. The digitalization of newspapers made it possible for her to follow the Wild West star on Lulu Bell’s tours with Pawnee Bill’s Wild West show and others.

Helentjaris was fascinated by this woman who left a bad marriage behind to ride bucking broncos, and travel the world. Lulu Bell Parr was known as “Champion Lady Bucking Horse Rider of the World” Through Helentjaris’ research, she was able to understand why Lulu Bell was able to thrive in the world of Wild West shows.

Every revelation told her something more interesting about this strong, determined woman who took on the world.

“I liked her,” said Helentjaris in a recent phone conversation.

As Helentjaris explained, her growing appreciation of Lulu Bell drove her to find even more details, including the discovery on Ebay of a menu served aboard a ship Lulu Bell took to South America. Evidently, she really did look everywhere.

Over the years thanks to the efforts of that first team of researchers, the extended work of Scott Suther, and Helentjaris’ research, Lulu Bell’s story has filled out.

I think readers will love reading about the rest of Lulu Bell Parr’s adventures and be saddened by her end of life in poverty.

However, as Helentjaris told me, there is still more information out there. She is hoping that this book will spread Lulu Bell Parr’s name even farther and more information will be discovered in private collections and random antique stores. Once people are familiar with her name, it will stand out.

For example, she knows that Lulu Bell and Annie Oakley exchanged post cards, but they are in private collections. She is hoping that other postcards from Lulu Bell will show up in other post card collections once people know who to look for. Information may also be in old letters, clipped newspaper articles and photos not yet archived that are gathering dust in someone’s attic.

Diane Helentjaris will be in Medway this weekend for two book-signing events. On Friday, Helentjaris will be at the Mad River Tavern, 111 West Main St., Medway, from 3 to 5 p.m. On Saturday, she will be at the Evans Family Ranch, 11140 Milton Carlisle Road, presenting “Lulu Bell and the Indians.” This event is sponsored by the New Carlisle Public Library and begins at 2 p.m. Books will be available to purchase after the talk.