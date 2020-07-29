BBB: Don’t plant mystery seeds received in the mail

The Better Business Bureau is warning people to not plant seeds received in the mail with no explanation or reason.
The package is marked “China Post” and may be labeled as jewelry, small electronics or another item. The packages also have a return address in China.
The United States Department of Agriculture is asking that people not plant the seeds and instead to save them in a plastic bag with the packaging and mailing label and contact the state Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service or state plant regulatory official. Ohio’s plant health director is John Burch, and can be reached at 614-322-4700. Dan Kenny is the state plant regulatory official and can be contacted at 614-728-400.
If you have accidentally handled the seeds, wash your hands as a precaution.
The BBB is recommending the following steps if you receive a seed package in the mail:
- Check your personal information. The package could be a sign that your information has been compromised. Keep an eye on your credit report, bank accounts and credit card bills.
- Do not open the seed packet and avoid opening outer packaging material if possible.
- Do not plant the seeds or throw them in trash that will be sent to a landfill.
- Limit contact with the seed package until further guidelines about handling, disposal or collection of the seeds is available from the USDA.
APHIS is working with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection and state departments of agriculture to prevent the entry of prohibited seeds and protect the country from invasive pests and weeds.