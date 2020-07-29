BBB: Don’t plant mystery seeds received in the mail

The United States Department of Agriculture is asking that people not plant the seeds and instead to save them in a plastic bag with the packaging and mailing label and contact the state Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service or state plant regulatory official. Ohio’s plant health director is John Burch, and can be reached at 614-322-4700. Dan Kenny is the state plant regulatory official and can be contacted at 614-728-400.

If you have accidentally handled the seeds, wash your hands as a precaution.