Beavercreek school levy trailing; 70% of registered voters' ballots in

Updated election results released at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday show Beavercreek voters continuing to say no to a substitute school levy, by a 53-47 ratio.
Those results include almost 30,000 ballots, or 70% of the registered voters in the Beavercreek school district, according to the Greene and Montgomery county boards of election.
These results are expected to change as more ballots are counted from tonight through Nov. 18. We will continue to update these results as more ballots are counted.
Beavercreek’s 9.8-mill substitute levy would not raise residents' annual tax rate, but it would make the levy permanent. Voters rejected a similar levy request by a 52-48 ratio earlier this year.
The levy, which accounts for 18% of the district’s general fund budget, would continue to cost the owner of a $100,000 home $300 per year. The current levy does not expire until the end of 2021, so if this request is rejected, the district does not plan immediate cuts.
The latest state data says Beavercreek spends $11,995 per student, about $300 above the median. The district’s most recent five-year forecast shows 18% of a year’s expenses in the bank at the end of 2019-20.
Superintendent Paul Otten said Beavercreek has been taking a variety of steps to boost its budget. He said refinancing bonds a few months ago saved $3.5 million, and changing district health care plans to Butler Health will save $9 million over three years.
Otten said the district has been converting existing levies to substitutes, because that form of levy allows revenue to grow when new homes are built, reducing how often the district will ask for new levies in the future.
“We feel that our programming is very enriching for our students and provides a great educational background for our kids,” Otten said. “This money will allow us to continue providing those same services that our community has come to expect.”