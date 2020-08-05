Bicyclist hit by van on state Route 4 has died

A Dayton man who was hit by a van on state Route 4 in Dayton Tuesday has died.
Elvis Wolliver, 46, was pronounced dead Tuesday at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.
His cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.
Wolliver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning after he was hit by a van on state Route 4 near Webster Street.
He was riding a bike on the right shoulder when he apparently lost control and drove into the road, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police said.
Wolliver was hit by a 2012 Nissan NV, which threw him from the bike and in front of the van, investigators at the scene said Tuesday.