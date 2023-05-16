Big River Get Down at RiversEdge lineup announced, ‘Midnight Sessions’ at separate venue to add extra entertainment

Hans Williams will kick things off at RiversEdge Amphitheater at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by Celisse at 6:30 p.m. Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors perform at 8 p.m. and St. Paul & The Broken Bones at 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the festival will kick off with Jake Kohn (solo) at 3:30 p.m. The concerts will continue with Black Joe Lewis at 5 p.m., The Band of Heathens at 6:30 p.m. and Durand Jones at 8 p.m.. The Revivalists will headline Big River Get Down on Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.

“People are just generally excited that live music is gung-ho again and up and running. We are excited to be back out there with everything in full swing. It feels like the momentum is back for everybody and the excitement is there, which is really great to see,” said Adam Helms, director of resident Services, City of Hamilton.

Big River Get Down was held early in May last year, and things were still ramping up after the pandemic. This year, 30 minutes after announcing the Big River Get Down dates, the local hotels sold out before anyone even knew who was playing.

“David (Shaw) and The Revivalists have helped build such a great event that’s put Hamilton on the map. People travel from all over the United States and all over the world. It’s just a really cool and really special event, being in Hamilton and having David here every year,” Helms said.

There will be three different VIP ticket packages available, including “Other Side of Paradise for $500, “Wish I Knew You” for $350 and “All My Friends” for $275.

New this year, following the RiversEdge concerts, there will be Midnight Sessions on both nights at Pohlman Lanes & Entertainment Complex at 954 Pyramid Hill Blvd. This is a separate, ticked event. Tickets are $20 for each session and for those 21 and older.

Hans Williams will perform at midnight Friday and and Black Joe Lewis will play at midnight Saturday.

The festival has continued to grow as the result of a strong partnership between RiversEdge, The City of Hamilton and David Shaw and The Revivalists. Many other community partners, businesses as well as the residents and volunteers, have all supported the event.

In 2015, Shaw worked with city officials to establish David Shaw’s Big River Get Down as an annual event to help give back to his hometown of Hamilton. Proceeds from the event have been donated to Hamilton’s Fourth of July fireworks and RiversEdge Amphitheater.

Shaw will serve as Hamilton’s honorary mayor for both days of the festival. In honor of Shaw and his band, the City has also been nicknamed Jam!lton. Shaw graduated from Hamilton High School in 2001. He currently resides in New Orleans.

How to go

What: David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite

When: Sept. 22-23, 2023. Music begins at 5 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Admission: Various ticketing and VIP packages are available. A two-day general admission pass is $115 (re-entry permitted on both days.) Single day tickets are available for $75 (re-entry permitted on day of show only. No two-day access.) Children ages 6 and younger are free and must be with an adult at all times.

More info: bigrivergetdown.com