Big River Get Down at RiversEdge lineup announced, ‘Midnight Sessions’ at separate venue to add extra entertainment

David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite will return to RiversEdge in Hamilton as a two-day event Sept. 22-23.
“I’m just really excited to get back out there and come home. I haven’t been back in a while and it’s going to be awesome to see some familiar faces. Also, I’m super excited about the lineup that Adam Helms and I put together. I think it’s our strongest one to date and I’m super stoked that all these artists are coming to Hamilton,” said David Shaw, frontman of The Revivalists.
The city’s signature music event will feature multiple bands over the two days, including a headlining performance by The Revivalists on Saturday night.
“Big River Get Down has really turned into such a special thing for the city and It’s just really nice to realize that people from all over the United States are excited to come to Hamilton as well. It’s amazing. It just feels really cool and really special,” Shaw said.
Shaw said other artists set to perform at the festival include Hans Williams, Celisse, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Jake Kohn (solo), Black Joe Lewis, The Band of Heathens and Durand Jones.
Hans Williams will kick things off at RiversEdge Amphitheater at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by Celisse at 6:30 p.m. Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors perform at 8 p.m. and St. Paul & The Broken Bones at 9:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the festival will kick off with Jake Kohn (solo) at 3:30 p.m. The concerts will continue with Black Joe Lewis at 5 p.m., The Band of Heathens at 6:30 p.m. and Durand Jones at 8 p.m.. The Revivalists will headline Big River Get Down on Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.
“People are just generally excited that live music is gung-ho again and up and running. We are excited to be back out there with everything in full swing. It feels like the momentum is back for everybody and the excitement is there, which is really great to see,” said Adam Helms, director of resident Services, City of Hamilton.
Big River Get Down was held early in May last year, and things were still ramping up after the pandemic. This year, 30 minutes after announcing the Big River Get Down dates, the local hotels sold out before anyone even knew who was playing.
“David (Shaw) and The Revivalists have helped build such a great event that’s put Hamilton on the map. People travel from all over the United States and all over the world. It’s just a really cool and really special event, being in Hamilton and having David here every year,” Helms said.
There will be three different VIP ticket packages available, including “Other Side of Paradise for $500, “Wish I Knew You” for $350 and “All My Friends” for $275.
New this year, following the RiversEdge concerts, there will be Midnight Sessions on both nights at Pohlman Lanes & Entertainment Complex at 954 Pyramid Hill Blvd. This is a separate, ticked event. Tickets are $20 for each session and for those 21 and older.
Hans Williams will perform at midnight Friday and and Black Joe Lewis will play at midnight Saturday.
The festival has continued to grow as the result of a strong partnership between RiversEdge, The City of Hamilton and David Shaw and The Revivalists. Many other community partners, businesses as well as the residents and volunteers, have all supported the event.
In 2015, Shaw worked with city officials to establish David Shaw’s Big River Get Down as an annual event to help give back to his hometown of Hamilton. Proceeds from the event have been donated to Hamilton’s Fourth of July fireworks and RiversEdge Amphitheater.
Shaw will serve as Hamilton’s honorary mayor for both days of the festival. In honor of Shaw and his band, the City has also been nicknamed Jam!lton. Shaw graduated from Hamilton High School in 2001. He currently resides in New Orleans.
How to go
What: David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite
When: Sept. 22-23, 2023. Music begins at 5 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Admission: Various ticketing and VIP packages are available. A two-day general admission pass is $115 (re-entry permitted on both days.) Single day tickets are available for $75 (re-entry permitted on day of show only. No two-day access.) Children ages 6 and younger are free and must be with an adult at all times.
More info: bigrivergetdown.com
