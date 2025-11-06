Big Sandy Superstore opens first Butler County location in Fairfield Twp.

“We’re a one-stop shop for everything for your home,” said Trey Vanhoose, chief executive officer and grandson of the original founder.

“We offer everything a traditional furniture store offers plus appliances and mattresses,’’ added Stephen Vanhoose, president, and Trey’s brother. “We also service what we sell.”

Founded in 1953, with the first store in Ashland, Kentucky, the family-operated, employee-owned chain has grown to 27 locations in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, and Missouri.

A dozen more locations are set to open over the next eight months. There are currently southwest Ohio showrooms in Kenwood and Miamisburg.

“Fairfield Twp. is a vibrant, growing community that perfectly reflects our mission to serve families who value quality, comfort, and care,” said Laron Botkins, regional manager for the Cincinnati/Dayton region.

“We’re excited to call Fairfield (Twp.) home and look forward to becoming part of the community.”

At the store’s grand opening celebration, $2,500 checks were presented to Focus on Youth; Big Brothers, Big Sisters; Parachute Butler County/CASA and Hope’s Closet.

A former foster parent, Botkins said he chose those non-profits from a list he received, because “all four of these are tied back to one theme: caring for kids. They’re our future.”

That ties in to the mantra of the company, said Jacob Sizemore, vice president for marketing.

“Family is still important. We maintain the original culture – Treat everybody the way you want to be treated. Try to do things the right way.

Furniture in the showroom is arranged in room groupings, complete with accessories, to give customers ideas for arranging purchases. Accessories can also be purchased at the store.

The brothers have worked at Big Sandy their entire careers beginning as teens in the warehouse and moving up and through the departments.

“Our grandfather started it with $1,000 from his wife,’’ said Trey Vanhoose. “He built it completely on the golden rule. We still operate that way. We feel very fortunate and blessed to be here.”

The Fairfield Twp. store was first constructed as an LA Fitness, before Esporta Fitness took over the space.

Big Sandy purchased the site late last year and has been renovating it since, adding space on the second floor. About $5 million has been invested in the purchase and remodeling Steven Vanhoose said.

The store employees between 20-25 staff members.

About Big Sandy:

Address: 3312 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays; and 1-6 p.m., Sundays