Black history shapers you might not know: A Tony Award winner, piano prodigy and the first school nurse

PHOTOS: Who are the ‘Dayton Skyscrapers’? Shapers of area black history celebrated

Like mother like daughter. In 1939, Ethel C. Prear was the first African-American woman to run for a seat on the Dayton Board of Education. She went on found the Southern Ohio Lay Council and became a licensed evangelist.

Her daughter, Exine Prear-Wilson, was one of the first African-American women to hold a registered nurse’s position at the Dayton VA Medical Center. She was the first African-American nurse to work in the Dayton Public School System

Acting with Muhammad Ali. Ted Ross Roberts was inspired to go into show business after he won $5 singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" in an amateur talent show. The win propelled him to his first stage roll in "Big Time Buck White," in which he starred with Muhammad Ali, then known as Cassius Clay.

Roberts went on to star as “The Lion” in the stage production and movie, “The Wiz.” He won the Tony Award for best performance by a featured actor in the musical.

Playing trumpet for Aretha Franklin. Charles Spencer had a long-time career teaching music in Dayton Public Schools. He also played trumpet for Aretha Franklin and The Temptations when they performed in the area.

His influence on students was demonstrable. His mentoring helped Deforia Sims Lane win a scholarship to the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, which led to her careers in opera and music therapy.

“Fifty years later, my music therapy interns, medical school students and oncology patients receive the life-changing/saving experience of music,” wrote Sims Lane.

The 2018 Visual Voices exhibit on display in the Wintergarden of Dayton’s Schuster Center, is called

“The Preacher, The Poet, The Vision.” It was designed to mark the anniversary of the civil rights icon’s death.