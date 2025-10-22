Breaking: Kettering middle school student hit by vehicle in crosswalk

Blind horse rescued from pool in Madison Twp.

Animal is unharmed.
A blind horse was rescued from an inground pool in Madison Twp. on Michael Road after it wandered out of its fenced area. CONTRIBUTED/MADISON TWP. FIRE DEPARTMENT

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

A blind horse was rescued from an inground pool in Madison Twp. on Michael Road after it wandered out of its fenced area. CONTRIBUTED/MADISON TWP. FIRE DEPARTMENT
News
By
45 minutes ago
X

A blind horse was rescued from a inground pool in Madison Twp. today , according to the Madison Twp. Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to Michael Road after a resident called around 11 a.m. saying her blind horse got out of its fenced area and into an inground pool at a neighbor’s residence, according to a fire department Facebook post.

The pool was half-filled, according to Fire Chief Kent Hall.

ExploreReily rescue team equipped for, skilled at saving large animals

Reily Twp. Fire Department’s large animal rescue unit also responded and assisted with the call.

The horse was safely removed from the pool around 1 p.m. and appeared unharmed.

“We would like to thank Reily Twp. FD for their assistance, and we are thankful to have such a valuable asset right here in Butler County,” the post read.

In Other News
1
John Carter, Katelyn Markham’s former fiancée, wants out of prison...
2
Butler County woman scammed out of $88K in cryptocurrency scam
3
A 50-cent Richards Pizza steak sandwich? It’s one of the ways the...
4
Rhinestone Cowgirls show to round up legendary ladies of country
5
Christ Hospital in Liberty Twp. adding labor and delivery rooms due to...

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.