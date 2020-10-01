Boil advisory issued in Franklin following water main break

Residents should boil all water for two minutes and let it cool before using it. Pre-boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing vegetables, food preparations, washing dishes, making formula for infants and making ice, according to a release shared by Franklin police. The water is safe for bathing and washing clothes.

The city will flush water until the chlorine level is back to normal, which should solve most bacteria issues. The city will also send a water sample to be tested by a certified lab to make sure the water is safe to drink. The process takes about 30 hours from the time the sample is taken.