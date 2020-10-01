Boil advisory issued in Franklin following water main break

A boil advisory has been issued in Franklin in the Sycamore Glenn and Rolling Meadows areas following a severe water main break.
All residents in the affected area will receive a notice from the city informing them that they are under the advisory. The city will also notify residents when the water is safe to drink again.
Residents should boil all water for two minutes and let it cool before using it. Pre-boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing vegetables, food preparations, washing dishes, making formula for infants and making ice, according to a release shared by Franklin police. The water is safe for bathing and washing clothes.
The city will flush water until the chlorine level is back to normal, which should solve most bacteria issues. The city will also send a water sample to be tested by a certified lab to make sure the water is safe to drink. The process takes about 30 hours from the time the sample is taken.
The boil advisory is expected to be removed by noon on Saturday.
A break was reported in the Industrial Drive, Franklin Landing, Rolling Meadows and Ascot Glen areas, according to a Facebook post by Franklin police. A 20-foot section of pipe split, resulting in pressure issues. The city said that the break had been repaired in the release announcing the boil advisory.