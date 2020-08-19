Book celebrates historic Dayton Flyers season

• The large book has 208 pages and includes every game, plus extra photos and features and even a separate chapter on the end paying tribute to Obi Toppin.

• The medium-sized book has 100 pages and also includes pages on every game but fewer extra features.

• The small book has 50 pages. There is basically one photo and a short story on every game, plus some of the season-ending features that ran in our special section.

At each of those links, you have the ability to preview the entire book before purchasing. The links can also be found on a story publicizing the book on DaytonDailyNews.com.

The book came together day by day, or night by night, usually after my toddler son Chase had gone to bed. I knew a season of this magnitude needed the proper treatment. Of course, plenty of fans clipped stories or saved the Dayton Daily News special section that ran after the season in March or the full-page posters of the players we published late in the season. For many fans these days, though, stories and photos fade away in the vastness of the Internet and can only be found by Google searches after a short time. This book, however, can live forever — just like the memories of the 2019-20 season.

This was my seventh season covering the team. I took over when Doug Harris retired just before the 2013-14 season and was sitting on the baseline with my camera when Jordan Sibert hit the game-winning buzzer-beater in the season opener. More than four months later, I was in a similar spot when Vee Sanford made the famous shot against Ohio State.

The shots have kept coming: by the Flyers and by myself, using the same camera and lens I had nearly seven years ago. As I’ve said many times, in giving speeches to fans or talking to UD students, it’s a beat I wouldn’t trade for anything, and I say that mostly because of the fans who have such a great interest in the Flyers and thus my work. That’s why I wanted to bring this book to life.

I dedicate the book to the Flyer Faithful, who didn’t get the ending they wanted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic but got the regular season they have long imagined in their wildest dreams. It’s also dedicated to the Flyers themselves — the players and coaches. They took me along on a wild ride from Maui to Phoenix to Chicago and all those Atlantic 10 cities I have come to know so well. I had a front-row seat with my camera for all 31 games, and in this book, you can see what I saw: a magical and historical season for the ages.