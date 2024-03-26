Butler County Sheriff’s Office on scene of accident involving car, train

Butler County Sheriff deputies are on the scene of an accident involving a train and a car, according to Butler County dispatch.
The accident was reported at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Trenton Road in St. Clair Twp. Dispatch reports investigators and first responders are on the scene, but injuries at this time are unknown.
Check back with the Journal-News for updates on this developing story.
