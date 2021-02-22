Car flips multiple times, hits parked dump truck in Huber Heights; alcohol believed to be a factor

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in an early morning crash where a car hit a wall on I-70 west, flipped multiple times and hit a parked dump truck in Huber Heights.
A man driving the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to police.
The crash was reported at 12:48 a.m. Monday near the 40.2 mile marker.
An investigation determined that a Honda Accord hit the inside wall of the highway. The driver swerved to the right and went off the road and hit a ditch. The car flipped multiple times and went airborne over highway fencing before hitting a parked dump truck, according to police.
Officers found the driver at the scene of the crash outside the car.
We will update this story as more information is released.