CareFlight called to serious crash in Clark County

1 hour ago
An unknown number of people were flown to the hospital after a serious crash in Clark County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post, the crash was reported at 6:07 p.m. at the intersection of Croskey Boulevard and South Medway-New Carlisle Road in Bethel Twp.

Dispatchers said the crash resulted in serious injuries and CareFlight was called to the scene, but the exact number of people injured and the seriousness of their injuries is unclear.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

