Carlisle public hearing set for Casey’s return to build new store, gas station

Carlisle residents whose properties are within 500 feet of the former Pizza Hotline restaurant lot at the corner of Central and West Lomar avenues have been notified about a public hearing concerning the two parcels. The conditional use permit is required to allow a gas station to be constructed there, according to the village zoning code.

Explore Carlisle rejects zoning request for new gas station

Village Manager Julie Duffy said staff and engineers representing Casey’s and Carlisle are completing their reviews of the preliminary development plans for the conditional use permit.

Duffy said the latest plans are generally the same as the plans submitted in 2018, except the convenience store building will be larger at 4,400 square-feet. She also said the store is configured to face Ohio 123/Central Avenue.

Explore Property owners fight decision against new gas station at former pizza eatery

As before, the Planning Commission will consider the preliminary plan and comments from residents, the developer, and village staff. After the public hearing, the Planning Commission will then determine if a conditional use permit should be approved, approved with conditions, or denied, she said.

Duffy said if the permit is approved, Casey’s developer will have one year to submit final, detailed development plans to the Planning Commission. She said if the Planning Commission approved the final plans, the developer can apply for the building construction permits.

In the previous filing in 2018, the developer said the new Casey’s location could employ 20 to 30 people, and typically 10 to 15 are full-time positions. The business would be open initially from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. but could be expanded up to 24 hours a day.

In addition to the gas station, a convenience store with some grocery items as well as freshly prepared food like pizza, subs, sandwiches, salads and bakery items will be on site. Officials said this operation differs from competitors in that products are mostly made to order for the customer.

Explore Carlisle delays decision on controversial gas station

The Concerned Citizens of Carlisle, a group of residents opposing the proposed project in 2018, cited various issues such traffic, noise, pedestrian safety, the widening of Lomar Avenue, and potentially negative impact other small businesses in the village in their opposition.