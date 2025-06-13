Breaking: Trump admin tells immigrants from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela to leave

Cedarville demolishes Williams Hall for new university academic center

News
By
16 minutes ago
X

Cedarville University is demolishing Williams Hall to make room for the new $35 million Bolthouse Academic Center.

The demolition started Thursday morning and was expected to take two days, officials said.

Crews demolish Williams Hall on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at Cedarville University. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

icon to expand image

Williams Hall was constructed in 1960 and named for Dr. Arthur F. Williams, who led the university’s Bible department from 1955 to 1967 and served as dean of students from 1953 to 1960. He was also the first person to be named an honorary alumnus of Cedarville.

Williams Hall was originally built as a residence hall and later transitioned in 1981 to house campus offices, beginning with Student Services. In recent years, it was home to several academic departments such as psychology, education, English, literature, and modern languages.

“I had the privilege of living in Williams Hall during the 1967-68 school year, sharing a room with none other than Jim Jeremiah,” said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Loren Reno, senior advisor to the president. “Dr. Williams, the dorm’s namesake and beloved Bible professor, was once a customer on my newspaper route.”

Dr. Arthur Williams enters Williams Hall. Photo courtesy of Cedarville University.

icon to expand image

Once the demolition is done and debris is removed, work will begin on the new facility that will be located on the eastern edge of campus along Ohio 72. It’s scheduled to open for students and faculty at the start of the 2027 academic year.

Construction on the new Bolthouse center began in May with site prep. The 47,820-square-foot, three-story Georgian-style building will be a new campus landmark with an 84-foot dome along Cedarville’s Main Street. It’s named in honor of William Bolthouse, a longtime supporter and trustee emeritus of the university beginning in 1996, to celebrate his service and dedication to Cedarville.

Williams Hall at Cedarville University. Photo courtesy of Cedarville University.

icon to expand image

The Bolthouse Academic Center will house faculty offices for the school of education and the departments of English, literature and modern languages, history and government, social work and psychology. It will include classrooms, student collaboration areas and a new dining option on the east side of campus that will feature a coffee bar with sandwiches and salads.

This facility is the final piece of the $175 million campaign, One Thousand Days Transformed: The Campaign for Cedarville, a comprehensive fundraising effort that has been funded by individuals and corporate donations.

In Other News
1
Yellow Springs nature gem Clifton Gorge opens new exploration center
2
Hamilton’s growth in travel industry has spurred hotel industry
3
Springfield groups do tough work to fight housing blight, improve...
4
Trump admin tells immigrants from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela to...
5
26-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Warren County

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.