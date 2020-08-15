Cedarville tests find one student positive for COVID-19

Cedarville University has reported that one student has tested positive for the coronavirus as it prepared for the Monday start of the new school year.
A letter to the university community from Cedarville president Thomas White said the student was an “early arrival” to campus and immediately notified University Medical Services on Thursday when they started exhibiting symptoms.
“The University has a separate residence hall set aside this year to serve as an isolation location, as needed,” White said. “The University received notification of the positive result today. The student is in good condition and will remain in isolation during recovery.”
Friday, more than 900 freshman began moving-in to campus and all students are expected to be on campus by the time classes begin Monday. The university confirmed in-person classes will still begin Monday, as scheduled.
The university’s medical services has started working with Greene County Public Health to conduct contact tracing, according to White’s letter. Students who may have been exposed are in quarantine, monitoring for symptoms.
“While we have carefully planned for the possibility of a positive COVID case on our campus, this early diagnosis reinforces the importance of practicing good hand hygiene, maintaining physical distance, and wearing a mask,” White said in his campus letter. “Please perform a personal wellness check each morning, and report any COVID-19 symptoms to University Medical Services or your personal physician.”
A release from the school stated all faculty, staff and students have been notified of the positive test.