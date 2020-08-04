Centerville expands bulk-item collection over 2 weeks

Monday’s pick-up included the most northern sections around Wilmington Pike, and Marshall and East Whipp roads. The rest of the schedule includes:

•Wednesday, Aug. 5: Most of the eastern part of the city that is mostly bordered by Clyo Road, Interstate 675 and Wilmington.

•Tuesday, Aug. 11: The central area of the city, including both sides of Ohio 48, and north and south of both I-675 and Alex-Bell Road.

•Thursday, Aug. 13: The southwest area of the city, and a section on the north and south sides of Centerville-Station Road.

All items should be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. the day of pick-up, according to the city.

In 2019, the city said it set a record of collecting 428 tons of bulk waste during Clean Sweep.

Centerville officials stressed the importance of residents following guidelines. Those items which don’t will not be collected and may lead to code enforcement violations, according to the city.

Requirements include:

•All household trash or loose debris must be either bagged or put in a container.

•Items such as carpet, wood and countertops must be no longer than 4 feet.

•Mattresses and box springs must be sealed in plastic.

•Bundled brush must be bound in no larger than 10-inch diameter bundles that are less than 4-feet long.

The program had been scheduled for May, but was delayed due to the coronavirus, the city stated on its website.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

•Hazardous items, such as chemicals, fertilizers and propane.

•Vehicle parts, batteries and tires.

•Non-bagged or containerized household trash.

•Concrete, rock, dirt, loose brush, firewood, tree stumps and root balls.

•Paint cans, unless open and with dry paint.

•Concrete or posts with concrete on them.

•Unwrapped mattress or box spring.

•Wood with nails not bent over.

•Carpet rolls longer than 4 feet.

SOURCE: City of Centerville.