X

Centerville expands recycling options with Kroger partnership

Centerville is expanding recycling options for residents through a partnership with Kroger stores in the city. FILE
Centerville is expanding recycling options for residents through a partnership with Kroger stores in the city. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE – The city is expanding recycling options for residents through a partnership with Centerville Kroger stores.

The goal is to encourage more families to recycle plastic bags, as the city’s current program with Rumpke does not allow certain plastics in the curbside recycling containers, officials said.

The following items can now be taken to two Kroger Marketplace locations at 1095 S. Main St. and 5400 Cornerstone N. Blvd., according to the city:

•Single-use plastic grocery bags and bread bags; plastic retail and plastic food storage bags; and stretch, produce and dry-cleaning bags.

ExploreEARLIER: Traffic safety, flow the focus of work at busy Centerville Ohio 48 intersection

•Plastic overwraps on the following: diapers, bulk items in cases, and on toilet paper, napkins and paper towels.

•Plastic cereal box liners, and plastic shipping envelopes, bubble wraps and air pillows.

•Tyvek house wrap.

•Newspaper sleeves and bags.

Rumpke recently announced it is accepting plastic tubs, yogurt containers and fruit cups from Centerville customers, according to the city.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering looks to renew scooter ban, giving city time to regulate usage

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.