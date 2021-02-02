Centerville expands recycling options with Kroger partnership

CENTERVILLE – The city is expanding recycling options for residents through a partnership with Centerville Kroger stores.
The goal is to encourage more families to recycle plastic bags, as the city’s current program with Rumpke does not allow certain plastics in the curbside recycling containers, officials said.
The following items can now be taken to two Kroger Marketplace locations at 1095 S. Main St. and 5400 Cornerstone N. Blvd., according to the city:
•Single-use plastic grocery bags and bread bags; plastic retail and plastic food storage bags; and stretch, produce and dry-cleaning bags.
•Plastic overwraps on the following: diapers, bulk items in cases, and on toilet paper, napkins and paper towels.
•Plastic cereal box liners, and plastic shipping envelopes, bubble wraps and air pillows.
•Tyvek house wrap.
•Newspaper sleeves and bags.
Rumpke recently announced it is accepting plastic tubs, yogurt containers and fruit cups from Centerville customers, according to the city.