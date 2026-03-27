Breaking: Champaign County Board of Elections deputy director faces child porn charges

Champaign County Board of Elections deputy director faces child porn charges

ajc.com

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

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The Champaign County Board of Elections deputy director faces two federal child pornography-related charges.

Chris J. Creamer, a Democrat, was booked into the Butler County Jail March 10 and is still listed as being in custody.

Creamer faces one charge of distribution of child pornography and one charge of possession of child pornography of a prepubescent minor.

Case documents were under seal but prosecutors on Wednesday filed a motion to unseal the case. Specific details on the charges were not immediately available.

The News-Sun has reached out for more information.

Chris J. Creamer is being held at the Butler County Jail. CONTRIBUTED JAIL PHOTO

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About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers the city of Springfield and more for the Springfield-News Sun. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University. She previously worked for The Lima News and interned for The Columbus Dispatch. Jessica is a loving mom to two fur babies, Daisy and Jade.