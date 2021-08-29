Champaign County crash ends in fatality

A driver involved in a singe-vehicle crash in Champaign County died on Sunday, according to a release from the Champaign County Sheriffi’s Office.
The crash happened about 7:12 a.m. in the 2200 block of Ohio 560 in Mad River Twp., southwest of Urbana.
The Champaign County 911 Center received a call regarding a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 2200 block of Ohio 560.
Deputies and JSP Fire/EMS personnel were dispatched.
Initial investigation found a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck was southbound on Ohio 560 north of Old Troy Pike when it left the right side of the roadway, lost control and went off the west side of the roadway, striking a ditch and rolling before coming to final rest.
The driver was deceased when medics arrived.
The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the crash.