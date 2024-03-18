Chase, crash reported after man stabbed in Clark County

A man who reportedly was stabbed in the abdomen area was rushed to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for further treatment.

The man was alert and conscious and talked to deputies, Melchi said.

Investigators obtained a description of the suspect and the vehicle he fled the scene in, Melchi said. The suspect was with his girlfriend and a young child, Melchi said.

Troopers from the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the vehicle a short time later and attempted to stop it, “at which time the vehicle fled from the highway patrol,” according to Melchi.

After a brief pursuit, he said, the vehicle lost control on the ramp from U.S. Route 68 into Springfield at U.S. Route 40 and crashed. The suspect fled on foot, but law enforcement captured him shortly after.

Melchi said the woman and the child appeared to be OK, but they were taken to Springfield Regional to be checked.

Investigators planned to talk to the suspect and determine what charges might be filed, Melchi said.