Chipotle’s second Springfield location to open next week

A second Chipotle location in Springfield will open next week.

The popular Mexican grill chain known for its burritos, tacos and bowls will open at 2242 S. Limestone St., which was the site of a former Hardee’s.

The company said it is on schedule to open the new location on Tuesday, June 20. Daily hours will be from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The new Chipotle offers “a Chipotlane drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars,” company officials said.

The former Hardee’s was demolished and the site was cleaned up in December 2022.

According to city of Springfield building permits, Chipotle initially filed for renovations to the building, but later filed for construction of a new building.

The property owner, RJR Investments LLC, bought the site in 2005, which has not transferred ownership, according to Clark County Auditor’s office property records.

Chipotle has another location in Springfield at 1920 N. Bechtle Ave., as well as stores in Dayton, Huber Heights, Vandalia, Beavercreek and many other cities in Ohio.

This new Springfield location is hiring for team members, and those who are interested should apply at https://rb.gy/8u0ox.