Cincinnati man allegedly poured gas on residents of a West Chester Twp. home

Two residents, a male and a female, of the home were inside, and police claim Washington poured gasoline on them. The male resident said he was “woken up to a loud bang” and claimed to have seen Washington outside the home and the broken door window. He said that’s when Washington attempted to enter the house, he was struck in the nose, which began to bleed.

Washington exited the house briefly and returned with a gas can, pouring its contents on the two residents, as well as other areas of the home, including the exterior and entryway.

Washington and the female resident allegedly had a previous relationship but reported to police he was “not active in her life.”

Washington is charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and three counts of attempted arson, all of which are third-degree felonies.

Defense attorney Monika Roth requested that her client be evaluated to determine competency, claiming that “a mental disease or defect” would make him “unable to fully comprehend the proceedings in this court at this time.”

Judge Michael Oster ordered Washington to undergo an evaluation for competency, and the evaluation hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.