Cincinnati man killed in Middletown crash

That vehicle was struck by a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado in the intersection of North Marshall and Manchester road driven by Jonathan Stone, 30, of Middletown. The pickup struck the car in its passenger-side door, and both vehicles continued southeast off the road.

The Yaris struck a signal pole, bounced off and continued off the road stopping against a tree. The pickup ended up in a nearby yard on Manchester Road. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage, according to the report.

Sanchez Silva and Stone were transported to Atrium Hospital. Sanchez Silva sustained fatal injuries and Stone sustained minor injuries.