Breaking: New smoothie shop Better Blend opening in Washington Twp.

Cincinnati man killed in Middletown crash

Two-vehicle crash results in fatality in Middletown

Two-vehicle crash results in fatality in Middletown
News
By
34 minutes ago
X

A Cincinnati man died following a Monday morning crash in Middletown, according to Butler County investigators.

Edixon Sanchez Silva, 26, of of the Mount Washington neighborhood of Cincinnati, was traveling south on North Marshall Road in a 2017 Toyota Yaris and ran a red light, according to a Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) report.

That vehicle was struck by a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado in the intersection of North Marshall and Manchester road driven by Jonathan Stone, 30, of Middletown. The pickup struck the car in its passenger-side door, and both vehicles continued southeast off the road.

The Yaris struck a signal pole, bounced off and continued off the road stopping against a tree. The pickup ended up in a nearby yard on Manchester Road. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage, according to the report.

Sanchez Silva and Stone were transported to Atrium Hospital. Sanchez Silva sustained fatal injuries and Stone sustained minor injuries.

ExploreClick here for more Middletown news

In Other News
1
Middletown man accused on 20 counts of possessing child porn
2
LocalMotive to be on Hamilton streets later this year
3
Butler County sees large spike in suspected fatal drug ODs in past week
4
5 buzz-worthy festivals happening this spring in Butler and Hamilton...
5
Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision in Butler County identified

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.