Mass food distribution event to take place at Nutter Center tomorrow
Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe announces 6 new stores

By Staff report
Updated 23 minutes ago

MONROE — Cincinnati Premium Outlets has announced the opening of new retail brands in 2022.

Versona, a women’s clothing store featuring clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories, has opened next to Chico’s. Adidas will relocate and nearly double its current space in part of the former Saks Fifth Ave Off space. American Eagle Outfitters/aerie opened in March.

Leggings Outlet, an athleisure store, will open in early August in Suite 931.

Cincinnati Premium Outlets also recently opened Hall Jewelers, Perfume Outlet and Bella Boutique.

Earlier in 2022, Banter by Piercing Pagoda opened at the center.

Cincinnati Premium Outlets has been open for 13 years and is located on 117 acres near Ohio 63 and Interstate 75.

Staff report
