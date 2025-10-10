Cincinnati Taco Week returns Oct. 13-19 with deals at more than 40 participating restaurants

Participating restaurants will be offering tacos for $2.50 throughout the week, with a minimum required order of three tacos.

Some of the various restaurants set to have deals include Cabo Taco, El Vaquero, Condado Tacos, Pata Roja and others. There are also several restaurants participating that may not immediately come to mind when you think tacos, such as Blue Ash Chili, Lucius Q, Hawkers Alley and Churchill’s Bourbon & Brew at Turfway Park.

A handful of the restaurants also have inventive takes on tacos, such as Bandito’s Cincy Chili Taco, Frida’s Brussels Sprout Taco, Hawkers Alley’s Japanese Curry Katsu Taco, Spear Ridge Cafe’s Blackened Catfish Taco and others.

Explore A guide to local corn mazes for 2025

Corona beer, Don Julio tequila and Jarritos are also sponsors of Cincinnati Taco Week, and several restaurants will also have drink deals involving them.

Here is the full list of participating restaurants (subject to change):