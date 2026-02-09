City asks people to avoid downtown Springfield, citing safety concerns

Springfield residents and visitors are asked to avoid downtown near the Springfield Police Division and court buildings due to “safety concerns that are impacting traffic flow,” according to the city.
Affected streets include Fountain Avenue, Columbia Street, North Street and Limestone Street, city officials said in a media release. Drivers should use alternate routes where possible.
The Dayton Police Bomb Squad was at the scene near the downtown parking garage.
In these areas “safety concerns ... are impacting traffic flow,” according to the city.
Buildings in this block have been evacuated as a safety precaution, Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said. He said more information will be shared later.
The Clark County Auditor’s Office, located in the AB Graham Building, announced it was closed for the day.
No specific details about the safety concerns were immediately available. The News-Sun has asked for more information.
Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.
About the Author