Clark County 4-H leaders warn fairgoers after assault reports at fairgrounds

A group of up to 10 juvenile boys are thought to have carried out the assaults, which happened shortly before 11 p.m. among people walking to the parking lot, said Dean Blair, Clark County Fair executive director.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Andy Reynolds confirmed with the News-Sun that the group of juveniles have allegedly attacked individuals, mostly children, who are walking in dark spaces. Reynolds said there have been one or two reports every night since the fair began. No serious injuries have been reported as a result of the attacks, but X-rays were taken of one person at an area hospital following an attack.