dayton-daily-news logo
X

Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates killed in line of duty

Combined ShapeCaption
Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates was killed Sunday, July 24, 2022, in the line of duty as he responded to a report of a shooting.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top