Clark County Fair to have metal detectors at entrance

“The Reiter Dairy Welcome Center is considered a government building ... it’s posted you’re not allowed to carry weapons into that government building,” Clark County Fairgrounds Director Dean Blair said.

Fair attendees are asked to leave metal items in their cars to speed up the screening process, Blair said.

On the fair’s last day, July 25, ticket sales will stop at 6:01 p.m. despite the 10 p.m. closure time to avoid a situation like last year “with late comers to the fair that were causing trouble,” Blair said. Anyone attending events after 6 p.m. that day must have purchased their tickets before the booth closes.

Last year the fair closed about an hour earlier than planned due to safety concerns after a large fight broke out between groups of juveniles.

Drone video coverage that was added by law enforcement caught the violence and spotted a gun on one of the juveniles, but no shots were fired and no gun was recovered.

The fair has been the site of numerous fights involving young people in previous years.

There will be more deputies at the fair to provide security services this year, Blair said.

Changes to entry

Anyone who buys an $8 admission ticket at one of the two ticket barns will enter the general parking lot at Gate A. They will later leave via the gravel roadway through the lake property then on Laybourne Road.

Agricultural and vendor pass holders may use the pass gate on Route 41 or Laybourne Road. Passes must be out and every person in the vehicle must have a pass or will be turned away, Blair said.

Wall spots for track events other than the scramble will go on sale at the fair office July 18 at noon, Blair said. Wristbands for these events can be purchased at the fair office before the event or at the new Cow Pit gate near the welcome center. Nonparticipants must use this entrance.

The fire barn’s walk-in gate is closed to all traffic and will only be used be emergency personnel, Blair said.

The cow and pig scrambles on July 25 will use the fire barn gate to enter and exit.

Mercy Health will provide first aid services in the Mercantile building noon to 9 p.m. daily and township fire departments will fill in the gaps at the fire barn when Mercy Health is away, Blair said.

Events to look forward to this year include the sea lions shows, Puppy Pals Live!, One Wheel Wonder show, wood carvers, antique tractor show, fair queen contest, Golden Wedding and live music from performers including Kate Hasting, Wyatt McCubbin and the Sensational Soul Brothers, Blair said.

For more information on the fair, visit clarkcoag.com