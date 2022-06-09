BreakingNews
EF2 tornado confirmed near Tipp City; Storm surveys underway in Clark, Champaign counties
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Clark County tornado caught on doorbell camera

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top