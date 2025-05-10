Clark State College celebrates class of 2025 with over 500 graduates

The college said the 2025 class consists of 188 students who earned a 3.5 or above grade point average; 118 honors society members; 25 student athletes and 24 military graduates. Graduates range in age from 17-years-old to 64-years-old.

Students were recognized for completion of academic programs including bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, certificates and high school students who participated in the College Credit Plus program, earning both high school diplomas and associate degrees simultaneously, according to a statement from Clark State College.

“It is with great pride that we celebrate the Clark State Class of 2025,” said Jo Alice Blondin, Ph.D., president of Clark State College. “This diverse and accomplished group of graduates exemplifies the values of dedication, resilience and excellence. From our College Credit Plus students to our military graduates and honor society members, each has a unique story of determination. We are deeply honored they chose Clark State to pursue their goals, and we know they will continue to make a meaningful impact in their professions and communities.”